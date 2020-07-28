Crews respond to apartment fire on Carroll Ave

Apartment building fire on Carroll Ave in Montgomery County on July 27, 2020. (Courtesy: Pete Piringer on Twitter @mcfrsPIO)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Fire units from Montgomery County and Prince George’s County are responding to a fire at an apartment building at Carroll Ave and Piney Branch Rd on Monday evening.

Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said as of 7:54 p.m. no injuries were reported in the 3-level building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

