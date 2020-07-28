Crews respond to apartment fire on Carroll Ave

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Fire units from Montgomery County and Prince George’s County are responding to a fire at an apartment building at Carroll Ave and Piney Branch Rd on Monday evening.
Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said as of 7:54 p.m. no injuries were reported in the 3-level building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
