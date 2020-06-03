Update: 1 firefighter, 1 civilian taken to hospital after house fire in Brunswick

Aerial footage courtesy of NBC4

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters are still battling a house fire at the 100 block of West Potomac St in Brunswick, Maryland as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people were sent to the hospital.

One of the patients includes a firefighter, who was reportedly taken to the hospital because of the heat. The other patient is a civilian, according to Frederick County Fire and Rescue.

The 3-alarm fire was reported around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to Frederick County Fire and Rescue, the residents and their pets escaped safely.

Responding crews are from Frederick County, Washington County and Loudoun County. Please avoid the area.

The incident is still under investigation. This story will be updated.

