Crews continue search for missing Potomac River swimmer

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The search continues for a young man who authorities say jumped from rocks into the Potomac River and never resurfaced Sunday evening.

Rescue officials say he jumped in from the Virginia side of the river.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Swift Water Rescue team suspended it’s search when the sun went down on Sunday and started again Monday morning at sunrise.

Swimming is prohibited in the area where the man is presumed to have drowned. Rescue officials say that area of the river is deceiving and dangerous.

“Kayaking and boating are allowed in this area, but swimming is not. This is considered to be a cold water environment, but most importantly, there’s very strong currents. It looks very serene, very peaceful, very calm — it’s not, just under the surface there’s a strong current,” said Pete Piringer of MCFRS.



The identity of the man presumed to be dead has not been released.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM