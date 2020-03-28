Creating color, saving lives: making masks

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — In the midst of an outbreak, there is a shortage of face mask around the world. one Frederick County resident is trying to change that.

Jamie Roe, a fashion designer, and her family have been using their time stuck indoors to sew mask for medical professionals at local hospitals.

Some people are using scarves and bandannas to cover their faces, but these mask offers a more durable, decorative way to cover your face or cover a N95 mask.

“We know how to sew, and so we’re like what can we do,” said Roe. “We reached out to some hospitals and they said they were in desperate need of mask and that anything could really help, even if it’s not the real N-95 mask. They said that at this point supplies are so low, that anything could help, so we started making these fabric mask and we started donating them and they really appreciate them, so we kind of just kept going.”