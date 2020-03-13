Crash victim and officer who saved her meet 1 year later

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was rescued by a Montgomery County police officer after a car crash just a year ago.

Dramatic video above shows moments after the crash and what saved this woman’s life. It was a matter of life and death. This was the moment MCPD Officer, Michael Damskey, used swift action to save Rokhaya Dieng’s life after her car was engulfed in flames after being hit by another vehicle going 117 mph. “I jumped out of the way, and training just kind of kicked in,” Officer Damskey stated.

Officer Damskey quickly extinguished Dieng’s car and pulled her out in an attempt to save her life. “The initial collision struck her vehicle and it was pushed from a standstill all the way across the intersection into the center median,” the officer explained.

She was in a coma for two weeks, suffered third-degree burns on 40% of her body, ribs and spine, and 21 surgeries later, she got to meet the officer who she says is Heaven sent. “Very emotional. I cannot believe it because I have no recollection of it,” Rokhaya said. Dieng is still recovering, but she’s working again, and even more surprising, she’s back on the road. She calls Officer Damskey a hero and says she’s just thankful for life. “He saved my life, yes. Thank God for sending him, and the power of prayer,” she expressed.

Dieng still has multiple surgeries to go. She’s currently undergoing laser treatment to repair her skin.