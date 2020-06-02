COVID-19 testing continues to expand across Maryland

The positivity rate continues to decline now at 10.8% in the state.

MARYLAND (WDVM) — Testing for COVID-19 continues to expand across Maryland. The state saw a 117% increase in testing in the month of May.

Over 357,000 tests have been administrated across the state. State officials report there are close to 100 major sites and are encouraging Marylanders to get tested for COVID.

“We started our first major testing site at FedEx Field in March with 100 tests, and since then, have increased our capacity exponentially in order to test hundreds of Marylanders in a matter of hours with no medical referral required,” said Governor Hogan. “We are encouraged to see so many residents take advantage of our new Six Flags testing site, and even more encouraged that as our long-term testing strategy progresses, our statewide positivity rate has fallen to its lowest level in more than two months and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at a six-week low.”



Compared to mid-April, the positivity rate has dropped by nearly 60&, the lowest since late March.