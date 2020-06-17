COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by 70 percent in Frederick County

Dr. Culpepper said there are currently zero patients in the ICU for the first time in months

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md., (WDVM) — COVID-19 hospitalizations are down by 70% in Frederick County.

County health officials said key health measures have improved within the past month. Those measures also showed that the county is past its peak in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitalizations have declined by 70% since the beginning of May. The number of people treated in the ICU has dropped by 93%. Acute beds for patients are down by 65%.

“It has been a learning curve every single day,” said Public Health Officer at the Frederick County Health Department, Dr. Randy Culpepper. “The only constant we have seen throughout this whole pandemic is changing. Every single day, something new has learned. A process has been changed to improve it or where we institute new processes and that has been, I think the more difficult aspect of this… for all of us.”

Dr. Culpepper said there are currently zero patients in the ICU for the first time in months.

In a press release, Gardner said “We have made great progress, thanks to the many people who stayed home and continue to do their part by wearing masks and staying 6 feet or more from others.”

“Everyone needs to take personal responsibility to keep others safe, particularly those who are most vulnerable, our elderly and people with underlying health conditions. Together, we can keep the spread of the virus low and avoid a second wave of cases that could shut down businesses and activities again. Show the love by doing your part,” said Garnder. ” #LoveFrederick