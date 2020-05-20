COVID-19 could cost $1 billion shortfall for Maryland

Franchot is hoping for Congress to come together to give more money to states and local governments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — The coronavirus has impacted essentially everything on a federal, state, and local level including Maryland’s budget for the fiscal year and the state’s shortfall.

The Board of Revenue gave “grim” projections including two possible scenarios for the state. One scenario includes without federal aid that would leave the state with a $1.1 billion shortfall by the end of June.

The second scenario with federal aid, Maryland would face a $925 million shortfall for fiscal year 2020.

Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland said in mid-April, the state could see a $2.8 billion shortfall by the end of the year.

“We are still a prosperous, wealthy state and we will return to that,” said Franchot in a phone interview with WDVM Tuesday. “But once, again I do not want to gloss over the fact that is a real heavy blow to the state’s economy.”

Franchot is hoping for Congress to come together to give more money to states and local governments.