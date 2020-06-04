COVID-19 can’t cancel Pride Month

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Pride Month has begun which now has to look a little bit different during the coronavirus pandemic.

Celebrating the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, Pride Month is seen as a chance for members of the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate their identities.

The current pandemic may have stopped large gatherings, but the community is still finding other ways to celebrate using social media and other virtual platforms.

Montgomery County Pride Center Board Member John Grimes said although the typical events may be postponed or cancelled, Pride Month is still here to stay.

“Pride is not cancelled. We are still here, we are still queer and we are still doing this,” Grimes said. “It may not be as big as we wanted to do, but there’s lots of stuff going on.”

The Frederick Center had to reschedule their pride event to October 4 but say they are still discussing other forms of events and programs during the month of June.

Board member Jessica Tuel says Pride Month is more than just a parade.

“Even if we’re not together we can still have pride in who we are, and rejoice in our identities, and be support each other,” Tuel said. “Sometimes Pride can be just as much not a celebration but a reminder to everyone else that we’re still here, we’re not going anywhere and this is who we are.”

Tuel said the Frederick Center is still hosting their support groups on online platforms and they will continue to update the community through social media.