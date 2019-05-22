County reveals upcoming summer activities Video

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Summer is exactly one month away and Frederick County, Maryland is unveiling scores of activities that you can jump into this season

Frederick County libraries are welcoming in hundreds of readers this summer for the annual reading challenge.

Sarah May Anderson walked out of the C. Burr Artz library with an entire stack of books.

"I am picking up a load of books for my bookworm daughter. She's like 'I want to do these programs." It’s fine that she signed up," Anderson said.

The challenge aims to provide readers of all ages an engaging competition throughout the summer where players can earn points by reading, and those points go towards prizes.

The challenge was presented as part of County Executive Jan Gardner’s preview of summer activities.

"Our theme this year is space. It's called a universe of stories. We want to celebrate all things space related to the lunar landing 50th anniversary. You can visit your library to sign up, you can sign up online, you can play online or using a game board and you can read learn and collect points by exploring your community," explained Frederick County Public Libraries youth services manager, Janet Vogel.

Outside the libraries, the Division of Parks and Recreation is hosting 360 camps at various parks throughout the county.

New to the roster are camps geared towards empowering young women, like She the People camp.

"[She the People camp] really just brings to light girls in politics and the importance of following through in local government. That is designed for those kids who are interested in becoming a better public speaker, even just learning about what are politics," explained Carrie Sprinkle with the Division of Parks and Recreation.

Sprinkle adds that visitors and residents are welcome to visit any of the more than 30 parks in the area, free charges for sports games, fitness and play.

Gardner also highlighted summer transit passes for kids and students to get around. Kids ages 4-12 can ride for free with an adult, and young adults ages 13-22 can ride purchase a $15 summer-long pass with a student ID.

The summer reading challenge runs through August. Officials add that the challenge encourages kids to pick up a book over summer break and prevent a loss in reading skills.