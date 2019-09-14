County officials, locals talk climate change

The panel called upon community members to make a difference.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Hundreds of people came out to talk about Montgomery County’s impact on climate change and the environment Saturday afternoon in Silver Spring.

The town hall featured several elected officials along with environmental advocates.

The panel took questions from the audience about green architecture, greenhouse gas emissions and the county’s educational efforts on climate change.

“I would like to put the challenge back out to you, because county government is not the best communicator,” said Adriana Hochberg, asst. chief administrative officer for Montgomery County. “I think that falls upon the leadership of our community organizations, all sectors of our society to get the word out about this.”

In 2017, the Montgomery County Council took action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2027.