County libraries are challenging kids to read 1,000 books before Kindergarten

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — Frederick County Public Libraries has launched a new program challenging kids to read through a thousand books before their first day of school.

1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is an incentive program encouraging parents and young readers to form a solid foundation of literacy before entering school.

According to the Maryland Department of Education, 63 percent of children from low-income households in the county did not enter kindergarten “ready to learn.”

“Brain synapses are firing so rapidly in this developmental phase so as much learning they can do at this point, through reading, through playing, the more they can do that, the better success they will have later on,” explained children’s services supervisor with Frederick County Public Libraries, Deb Spurrier.

The program is free for kids and parents. More information, and how to keep track of all read book, is available online at www.fcpl.org/programs-events/1000-books-kindergarten

