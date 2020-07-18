County interviews candidates for

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council interviewed candidates this week to fill positions on the Policing Advisory Commission.

The Commission was created late last year and the 13 appointed members would be responsible for advising the County Council on police matters including their policies and methods.

Over 200 people applied and were narrowed down to 16 candidates for the unpaid position.

Council President Sidney Katz said the decision will be a hard one.

“I thank you for making a difficult choice for us and it it will be,” Katz saud. “Our goal, and I’m underlining the word ‘goal,’ is to have this commission appointed by the end of this month before we go on break in August.”

The council will select 9 candidates for the commission and county executive Marc Elrich will appoint the other 4.

