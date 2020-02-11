County Executive Gardner introduces Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Area plan

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner kicked off the first implementation plan for the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Area.

This initiative is the first of its kind to be launched under the Livable Frederick master plan. It’s all in an effort to protect and preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surroundings for the future. Liveable Frederick will enable a more vibrant and unique community where people can live, work, and play, locally.

“Today, I was excited to kick off the implementation plan for our newly adopted Liveable Frederick master plan, which is really our plan for growth for the future of Frederick County,” said Executive Gardner. “It plans for growth in certain areas, and it plans to preserve and protect other areas of our county,”

Residents are invited to review the material and provide feedback. A community meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Urbana High School’s cafeteria.

Community outreach will be an important element of each small area plan under Livable Frederick. Every plan will be guided by its own advisory group, which will include residents and key stakeholders. The next plan to launch will be the South Frederick Corridors Plan, which focuses on the county’s primary business corridor along Maryland Routes 85 and 355 near Ballenger Creek.

To keep residents informed of plans near their communities, Frederick County Government has launched an account on the Nextdoor social media platform. This neighborhood-specific network allows people to find out what is happening around them.

To view the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Area Plan, click here.