County Executive discusses FY2021 county budget and the Capital Improvement Program

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — With the start of the 2021 fiscal year set to begin July 1, 2020, the Frederick County Executive, Jan Gardner discussed plans for the capital budget and the Capital Improvements Program.

There are major construction projects included in the preliminary capital budget and the 6- Year Capital Improvements Program. Some of those projects include:

Moving up the construction date of a New Brunswick Elementary School

Library in Middletown

Expansion and renovation of animal control.

Renovations to Linganore Hall at Frederick Community College

New park development and expansion

Funding for fire stations, improvements to Gas House Pike, technology, etc.

Gardner says all of these improvements are vital.

“The county budget is a funding mechanism that accomplishes our vision for our future and it should represent our community’s priorities,” said Gardner.

The county will hold a virtual hearing Monday, March 23 starting at 7 p.m.

Because of the current State of Emergency in Maryland, only members of the media will be permitted in the room. The public can watch the hearing live on cable channels 19 and 1085, the county’s Facebook page or here.