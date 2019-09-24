County executive announces bills for 2020 General Assembly

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner laid out the two initiatives she plans to bring before the General Assembly in 2020.

Affordable housing and better pay for Frederick County Board of Education members are the two focuses of current bills Gardner will bring forward to Annapolis in the county’s legislative package.

The county executive plans to increase board member’s compensation by about $4,000, making it their first raise since 2003.

Current members are compensated $10,000; the board president is compensated slightly higher at $11,000. Under Gardner’s bill, pay would increase to $14,000, and $15,000 for the president.

Gardner also seeks to make Frederick County the fifth jurisdiction in the state, alongside Montgomery County, to provide a local tax credit for seniors, those with disabilities, and for families with children.

The county currently offers a state tax credit for those qualifying individuals, but the county executive aims to bring even more savings.

“[The bill] would allow a local county to add up to a 50-percent local credit to match that state renter’s credit. It would be another $278 for that average renter in Frederick County who qualifies,” Gardner explained.

The local tax credit would vary depending on household income. It would be provided to renters who live in a building in which the building owners pay a property tax or real estate taxes. Renters who live in a building owned by the government or a non-profit would not be eligible.

A town hall for public comment on legislative priorities will be hosted at Winchester Hall on October 9, 2018 at 7 p.m.