County encounters multiple pedestrians, bicyclists struck over weekend

Montgomery County police say summer weather and holiday events bring in more traffic

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County responded to multiple accidents this weekend involving pedestrians and bicyclists.

On average, the county fire and rescue department responds to about 300 reports of vehicle and pedestrian collisions a year. Over the weekend, they responded to at least three in urban areas of the county including Rockville.

Officials say with temperatures rising, this season is when pedestrians, cyclists and drivers need to be on high alert.

“We do have days when four or five incidents that either involve cyclists or pedestrians. And more recently we’ve had a few of those days. It’s somewhat predictable when those are going to occur, the change of seasons people are outdoors more,” explained spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

Officials anticipate heightened vehicle, pedestrian and bicyclist traffic around the holidays and further into summer.