County Council reallocates contingency funds

Frederick County, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council has approved County Executive Jan Gardner’s request to move contingency funds to the county’s non-departmental emergency account.

The additional funding will go towards the Religious Coalition and Mental Health Agency.

It will also establish funds for the county to purchase PPE, supplies, and costs associated with shelters for first responders and health care workers.

“During this public health crisis, we are having to make a very fast decision and the normal process of decision making does not lend itself to that,” said Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer. “So of this money has already been spent to the immediate in.”

Around $2 million has been moved from the severe weather, fuel, and county contingency fund.