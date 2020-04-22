County Council holds public hearings on education and government budgets

Several meetings will be held next week to continue to talk about the budget

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council held a public hearing on the Board of Education and the Frederick County government fiscal year 2021 budgets.

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner introduced around a $665 million budget last week. Even with the health pandemic, county officials say the budget is in good shape.

“The state budget [Maryland] is very dependent on sales tax and with the economic shutdown that is happening,” said Rick Harcum, chief administrative officer. “That tax revenue has virtually dropped to zero. The county government gets no sales tax revenue the state keeps all of that in the state budget. So that is not a budget problem we have to react to”

For the education budget, the superintendent of schools said they are going to have to make tough decisions with the budget provided. Education received less than what they asked for, but more than required by the state, around $7 million more.

“$21 million below the Board of Education budget request…We recognize that the recent covid19 pandemic has caused a lot of uncertainty in regards to the county revenues and expenses,” said Dr. Theresa Alban, Superintendent of Frederick County Public Schools.

