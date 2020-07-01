County Council finalizes charter ballot questions for November elections

Council members debated for months on what questions will be on the final ballot

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council voted to bring four charter ballot questions to residents in the upcoming election.

In November, residents will vote on:

Borrowing limitations – change debt limits from 5% to 3% of real property and from 15% to 9% of personal property

Non-Interference – allowing individual council member to request information from the executive branch

Special Elections for County Council Vacancies

Special Elections for County Executive Vacancies

Council members debated for months on what questions will be on the final ballot. Council president, M.C. Keegan-Ayer said they worked on limiting the number of questions that residents would vote on.

“It does not mean that we do not find merit in some of the other recommendations, but I think given what Mister Harvey [Director of Frederick County Boards of Elections] has advised us and that is what I am going forward with.”