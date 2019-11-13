County council discusses process to fill Board of Education vacancy

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Council is discussing an unprecedented process for filling a board of education vacancy.

Vice president of the board of education, Joy Schaefer, stepped down from the position after being appointed to a new role by County Executive Jan Gardner.

According to the county’s charter, vacancies on the board of education are to be appointed by the county executive, with confirmation by the county council. In this current process, because Gardner created the vacancy, she now looks upon council to submit three candidates for consideration.

“We have to create this process because it doesn’t exist right now for the council,” explains county council president, M.C. Keegan-Ayer.

At a council meeting Tuesday, members discussed just how many applicants would be interviewed and how those interviews would be made public.

“Council members are saying they would like to submit two names apiece, as one of the possibilities for how we would do this,” Keegan-Ayer said, “If we don’t have an overlap, that could be up to 14 people. We can’t get 14 interviews done in one day, so we will have to then schedule a second day.”

The council is considering taping interviews with the candidates and then making those videos available to the public both on the county government’s television channel, and online.

The council will continue discussions at their next meeting.

County executive Gardner hopes to have three final candidates by the beginning of the new year.