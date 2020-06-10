County Council discusses domestic violence coordinating council

There are seven other counties in the state that have DVCC

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Members of the Frederick County Council are discussing if the county should establish domestic violence coordinating council.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, more than 1 in 3 women and more than 1 in 4 men in the United States have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

“Domestic violence cuts into every sector of our community,” said Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater.

During a Frederick County Council meeting Tuesday, Fitzwater, wants to establish domestic violence coordinating council also known as a DVCC.

Assistant State’s Attorney for Frederick County, Brett Engler, who worked on the legislation with Fitzwater, said she prosecutes about 500 to 600 domestic violence cases per year.

“It is a huge criminal justice issue,” said Engler. “It is a public health issue. It crosses so many different spectrums of our society,”

Engler said those numbers are only the reported cases.

“Those are actual cases that make it to the prosecution,” said Engler. “There is a much larger number of police for calls to service. There are victims that go to Heartly House that not been reported to the police or for abuse that has happened in the past, but that are victims still need support.”

The goal of the DVCC is to increase collaboration, communication, and maximize resources across several agencies and organizations to reduce and prevent domestic violence.

“I think this really will give us our agency and organizations that are already working hard on this issue the opportunity to really make strides in coordinating those efforts and hope to reduce some of the numbers,” said Fitzwater.

The council would be made up of 17 members with organizations, nonprofits, and those stakeholders involved with domestic violence.

Engler said the council would be able to enact certain programs to help those behind bards.

In the bill, the Maryland Network Against Domestic violence, there are seven other counties in the state that have DVCC.