County Council approves Gardner’s FY 2020 budget

The Frederick County Council has approved County Executive Jan Gardner’s proposed the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

The council unanimously approved the county’s operating and capital budget. Some aspects of the budget include funding for education, public safety and community needs.

“I think this budget is improving things that we most desperately need to do on the capital side,” said council member, Jerry Donald (D), who represents District 1. “School construction is moving forward. We have parks that are moving forward. All of these things improve life for people in Frederick County .”

The county also approved the tax rate at $1.06, the same rate as in the previous budget.

Councilmember At-Large, Phil Dacey (R), supports the proposed budget but was the only member to oppose the tax rate adoption.

“The budget by almost five percent and the population grew by less than two percent,” said Dacey. “So, from the perspective, I think that the budget could be trimmer and made an honest effort and try to make it that way.”

The new budget begins on July 1st.