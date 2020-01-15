County council approves appointment for open board of education seat

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A vacant position on the Frederick County Board of Education will no longer be empty after a county council vote.

On Tuesday night, the county council voted 5-2 approving Rae Gallagher’s appointment.

The seat on the board of education opened after the former vice president, Joy Schaefer, stepped down.

County Executive Jan Gardner made the pick from three nominations. The county council considered six candidates out of a total of 17 who put their names forward for the open seat. Ultimately, the council chose three names that were then forwarded to the county executive.

For council member Fitzwater, Gallagher stood out.

“I was particularly impressed with Ms. Gallagher’s experience working with at-risk youth and I think the perspective she brings to the table is something that will really be valued on the board for the length of the term that she has to fill,” Fitzwater stated during the meeting.

County council members Steve McKay and Phil Dacey voted “no” on Gallagher’s appointment stating they preferred a candidate with more budgetary experience as the board considers the fiscal year 2021 budget.

“I don’t see the reason for the selection for the candidate given the experience and needs of the board of education. I’m going to have to vote ‘no.’ I do so with the best intentions,” said At-Large council member, Phil Dacey.

Gallagher will serve on the board of education for one year.