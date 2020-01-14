County and city officials gather for ceremony recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Local officials and community members gathered Tuesday to recognize one of the most prominent leaders of the civil rights movement and called on Frederick County residents to take meaningful action.

County Executive Jan Gardner and City of Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor united with community members in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at Winchester Hall.

The ceremony was also hosted in part by the Frederick County Human Relations Commission that was founded back in the 1960s in the midst of King’s movement for civil equality.

“There were so many different issues going on referencing injustice and many people felt that was not a voice or there was not a table for people to bring their complaints and concerns to and the human relations commission was founded in order to address many issues in our community,” explained former chair for the Frederick County Human Relations Commission, Angela Spencer.

City and county officials presented a proclamation marking January 20th Martin Luther King Jr. day in Frederick County.

Members of the community were asked to speak on the legacy of the civil rights leader and what the national holiday has come to signify. Many pointed to volunteerism and advocacy.

“You can take on challenges that impact you, that you care about. Whether it be the environment or gun control, you can have a voice and make change happen,” said Alderman for the City of Frederick, Roger Wilson.