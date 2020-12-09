Councilmember Jawando introduces proposals to ensure “More Housing for More People”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday Councilmember Will Jawando introduced two proposals to prevent rent increases at buildings near Metro stations in Montgomery County.

Councilmember Jawando is attempting to ensure that there is “More Housing for More People,” by preserving affordable housing near transit.

This legislation which Councilmember Jawando is calling an “Anti-rent Gouging Measure” would cap rent hikes at 2.6%, that are within one mile of Metro, Purple Line, MARC Stations, and within a half of mile of bus transit rapid stations.

Councilmember Jawando was joined by Montgomery County Renter advocates who also shared their concern that tenants are vulnerable to increases without a rent stabilization law in place.

For more information and rental resources in Montgomery County , visit the Renter’s Alliance website.