Councilmember Fitzwater introduces bill to support Firefighters Union

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters in Frederick County now have a council member fighting on their behalf.

Councilmember Jessica Fitzwater recently unveiled new legislation in support of the firefighters union. This purposed bill would allow unions to have a bigger say in their contract negotiations. It will:

Supports firefighters. the legislation responds to their expressed concerns and needs.

Gives the union an expanded voice in the negotiation process. the bill allows the union to negotiate working conditions, and redefines management’s rights so they are consistent with other counties, including Montgomery County, which also has binding arbitration.

Balances the legitimate needs of public safety workers with the council’s obligation to protect county taxpayers. the bill provides a framework to resolve disputes if the parties cannot reach an agreement, and moves up the time table for negotiations in order to meet the county’s budget process set by the charter.

This bill is based on similar bills already in the works in both neighboring Montgomery and Howard counties. Fitzwater believes this will make Frederick County more competitive with its neighboring counties for recruiting and retaining firefighters.