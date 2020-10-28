Councilmember Evan Glass introduced legislation to expand on-farm composting and mulching in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Councilmember Evan Glass introduced legislation that increases composting in Montgomery county.

This proposal will allow farmers to bring on more food scraps and yard waste onto their farms so they can compost it.

Montgomery County currently producers 146,000 tons of food waste per year and is the largest contributing factor to the county’s waste stream.

Councilmember Evan Glass says this will create a greener local economy and create good green jobs.  

