Councilman starts online educational stream for kids while schools are out

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County councilman set up an online virtual storytime to give some parents relief while their children are out of school.

Will Jawando launched Storytime for families to tune in live on his Facebook page, every morning. He’s seen sitting on a couch in his office, reading multiple children’s books. Jawando believes children who are read to every day from an early age are better prepared to learn before the start of kindergarten. He is aware that many families are left without educational resources with the closure of all Montgomery County public schools and libraries during this health crisis. “The early childhood education, the literacy, the need to have your kids occupied doing something productive; not that this is going to solve all those, but maybe for 30 minutes or so, we can help ease some of that burden,” Jawando stated.

After Storytime, Jawando will also give live updates on county decisions going forward.