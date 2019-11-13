Council, Executive announce new economic development platform

Committees associated with each pillar have until February of next year to come up with action plans.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council and County Executive Marc Elrich presented a new economic development platform Tuesday morning.

The initiative comes as Montgomery County tries to put itself ahead of other communities in the region with strong economies. The plan has four main pillars, transportation, housing, workforce development and business development. Committees associated with each pillar have until February of next year to come up with action plans.

“That all feeds into these outcomes that we want to achieve. What are the opportunities the gaps, the challenges those barriers that we need to address in order to set ourselves in a competitive posture in the region,” said County Council President Nancy Navarro.

The council hopes the platform can diversify the local economy and bring about racial equity, innovation and sustainability.