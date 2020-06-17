Council discusses postponing 57th Annual Catoctin Colorfest

THURMONT, Md (WDVM) — An annual event that brings in thousands of visitors to the Town of Thurmont could be postponed.

During an hour-long discussion Tuesday night, Thurmont council members heard from community members and the organizer for the Catoctin Colorfest on whether or not the event should be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The craft show, hosted throughout Community Park, features hundreds of vendors and even more visitors during one weekend in October. The event serves as one of the biggest fundraisers for local organizations.

But leaders are also weighing possible health concerns.

“It has a huge impact on this community if we don’t have [the 2020 Catoctin Colorfest], for all the non-profit organizations,” explained president of Catoctin Colorfest, Inc., Carol Robertson, “My concern is for the safety of the community. When you have over a hundred-thousand people coming, how do you keep six feet apart?”

Council members expressed the difficulty in ensuring that visitors wear facial coverings and ensure social distancing.

While the council does not organize the event, the town does process permitting and provide security.

Council members will make a final decision on the 57th annual Catoctin Colorfest on July 1, 2020.

