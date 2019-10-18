Cops raise funds on Dunkin’ rooftop for Special Olympics

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County, Maryland Police officers were standing on top of the Dunkin’ rooftop at 1296 West Patrick Street Friday morning in efforts to raise funds for the Special Olympics of Maryland.

This will be the second year the Frederick County Police Department has partnered with Dunkin’ in support of Special Olympics in Maryland. Last year they raised over $3,000.

Cops on Rooftops is part of a national fundraising event for Special Olympics. The Special Olympics of Maryland, or SOMD, is a year-round sports organization that provides sports training and competitive opportunities for children and adults with disabilities.

“It’s something unique that you don’t get to see or do people don’t expect us to be on the rooftop so when they’re coming through yelling hi to them and waving it makes people smile and surprises them.. it’s a good start to the day,” said Sergeant Rebecca Carrado.

SOMD currently offers 24 sports and training all at no cost to the athletes and their families. for more information about SOMD visit www.somd.org or call 410-789-6677. The cops on rooftop event will also be happening tomorrow October 19 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.