Contractors damage gas line leading to nearby evacuation

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A gas leak in Frederick lead to the evacuation of a nearby church and a temporary road closure.

According to the Frederick Police Department, shortly before 10 a.m, contractors working along Rosemont Avenue and 2nd street were using an industrial saw when a gas line was cut into.

A spokesman with Washington Gas confirmed that a construction crew was performing trenching work when the gas line was damaged.

Police say contractors dialed 911 and officers quickly responded to the scene.

Rosemont Avenue and the northbound ramp onto Rt.15 were temporarily closed as the gas line was shut down.

Police say officers went knocking on the doors of nearby homes, the Schifferstadt Museum and the Church of the brethren for evacuation.

“The Church of the Brethren had a smell of gas in their building so they were evacuated, as well as residents that were close by. Anytime there’s a gas leak we take all precautions necessary in closing down the affected area in the event if something were to happen,” explained spokesperson with the Frederick Police Department, Michele Bowman.

Police report there were no injuries and the roadways have since been re-opened.

Washington Gas reports that repair work could continue until the late afternoon.