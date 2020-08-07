Continued rally to save the “Moses African Cemetery” in Bethesda

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A group continues their fight to save an African American cemetery on the grounds of what is now a construction site for a storage unit in Montgomery County.

Supporters of the Bethesda African America Cemetery Coalition went out to River Road to “Stop the desecration of Moses African Cemetery.” The group claims the cemetery still lies under 80 feet of fill dirt and a parking lot. The construction company dug through the grounds to prepare for a new building. Organizers say they have acquired some funerary items that have been found at the burial ground. Meanwhile, the Bethesda Self- Storage company continues their work on the site.

“They have remains here but they wont turn it over to the descendant community, which has been very painful for our community,” said Marsha Adebayo, Bethesda African American Cemetery Coalition.

“There’s a concern that biomass has been disturbed we’ve also seen possible osseous fragments in the soil piles that have been coming up we don’t see those being collected or looked at systematically” said Tammy Hilburn, volunteer archaeologist.

The group says they will continue demonstrating to get justice for their ancestors.

