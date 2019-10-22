Construction worker dies from electrocution while working on site

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — One construction worker is dead and one is injured after working on a site in the Wyngate neighborhood in Bethesda earlier Tuesday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene and officials say both workers were shocked by a power line and fell into an 8-foot trench of the construction site. The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health agency has been notified of the incident and Montgomery County Police will be handling the investigation as it continues.