Construction worker dies from electrocution while working on site

I-270

MCPD is investigating the incident

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — One construction worker is dead and one is injured after working on a site in the Wyngate neighborhood in Bethesda earlier Tuesday.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue crews responded to the scene and officials say both workers were shocked by a power line and fell into an 8-foot trench of the construction site. The Maryland Occupational Safety and Health agency has been notified of the incident and Montgomery County Police will be handling the investigation as it continues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories