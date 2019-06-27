Construction to begin on MD-180

I-270

Officials say the project includes building additional bridge, widening pavement

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Reconstruction on MD-180 is expected to begin this summer to improve traffic and to better accommodate those walking or biking along the roadway.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, a new bridge will be constructed over US-15 to allow for more travel lanes onto MD-190 on Jefferson Pike.

Officials add that increased business and residential development has created heightened traffic within the corridor.

Pavements on the roadway will be widened to better accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians will also see construction on sidewalks to become more ADA compliant.

Utility reconstruction is currently underway and construction is expected to begin later this summer.

Officials anticipate a late 2020 completion.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.