Historic high number of Marylanders expected to travel during Fourth of July holiday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, a historic high of nearly a million Marylanders are expected to travel during the Fourth of July holiday.

Even though the State Highway Administration will be suspending construction projects during the middle of the week, there will still be some work happening on Monday and Friday. Recently, the SHA had two work zone accidents in two days. During one of the incidents, an emergency patrol truck was hit by a tractor trailer on I-270 between Urbana and Hyattstown.

"That's our office on the road. Most people have offices indoors somewhere, but we'd just like everyone to be able to go home and enjoy their family," said Frank Burdinski who was in his truck when he was hit.

AAA says more than 800,000 people are expected to travel by car this holiday. Go to MD511.org to plan your trip.