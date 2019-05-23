Conman scams woman out of thousands of dollars in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Police say a man was arrested in Tennessee early Wednesday morning for committing acts of fraud back in August of 2017.

Police say John Martin Hill was arrested from an outstanding warrant from Montgomery County under the name of Gregory Davis Dutton. Hill used a fake name, Dutton, who borrowed $4,500 from a woman he met on a dating website. Hill told the victim under the false pretense that he was attending law school and needed the money to take a bar exam. Dutton later wrote a check to repay the debt in June of 2017. The check was returned for insufficient funds. Shortly after the victim was notified of the bad check, Dutton disappeared and cut off all ties with the victim. The victim also was notified that Dutton had applied for financing on a new car using the victim’s name and personal information. Several other attempts were made to obtain financing at other institutions using the victim’s information.

In December of 2017, it was discovered that Dutton was stopped by University of Maryland Police for driving a 2017 Acura IXL with a stolen license plate from South Carolina. It was found at that time Dutton had an additional alias of Gregory William Hill and had an outstanding arrest warrant for fraud from the Delaware State Police. Detectives from Montgomery County assisted the University of Maryland Police and found that Dutton had purchased the Acura by writing a bad check to an Acura dealership in Chevy Chase. A warrant was obtained by Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit for the arrest of Dutton for fraud in March of 2018.

Police are asking anyone who was victimized by Dutton or anyone with further information regarding Dutton (or any alias he may have been acting under) should contact the 2nd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6726.