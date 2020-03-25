Congressman Trone urges more testing for COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — Maryland Congressman David Trone says the country needs more testing kits for COVID-19.

In a sit-down interview, Trone said people are being sent home to self-quarantine when they are showing symptoms. And he says if they did the testing right then and there, health officials are able to track where the person went to notify the appropriate people. Trone says while he is in Washington D.C., he has been on phone with health officials in the areas that he represents.

“I mean this test could be done in four hours,” said Trone. “I was up at a lab in Gaithersburg, Md., and watched exactly what has to happen. Fours hours and we should have the result…Testing for everybody.”

Republican Senators said they don’t expect a vote on a $2 trillion package until Wednesday.