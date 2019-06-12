Congressman Trone secures opioid research funding

Trone and New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim secured funding

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Congressman David Trone announced Tuesday that he and another congressman secured funding for opioid addiction treatment research.

Trone and New Jersey congressman Andy Kim will split $500 million in funding between the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Both congressmen are members of the Freshmen Working Group on
Addiction — made up of 60 bipartisan members of Congress.

