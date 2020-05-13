Congress grants $30 million to support transit in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s transit systems have taken a large financial hit during the COVID-19 crisis, and the federal government has stepped up to provide crucial funding.

Montgomery County’s Department of Transportation says Congress granted the department $30 million to support the county’s Ride On bus service.

MCDOT Director Chris Conklin says the department typically collects $20 million in fares each year. Fares have not been collected from passengers since mid-March, and MCDOT is not sure when fares will be collected again.

Even with the financial strain, Conklin says the department recognizes the importance of transit during a public health crisis.

“Having transit available is essential, so that people can access healthcare, groceries and other services they need at this time. Montgomery County is happy to have this allocation because it is helping us continue operating the system during the public heath crisis, and will help us recover when it is over,” said Conklin in an interview Tuesday.

He says the department is in the early stages of developing plans to re-open and restore full bus service.