Confederate memorial vandalized on Montgomery County church grounds

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Someone vandalized a Confederate memorial marking at a local church in Montgomery County this past Sunday.

Black and orange spray paint covered the memorial that belongs to the Grace Church Cemetery in Silver Spring. The Grace Episcopal Church said in a press release “A cemetery marker was defaced by unknown assailants who are unfamiliar with the church community. Over a dozen Confederate soldiers are buried on the church grounds. The church’s current values and beliefs differ greatly from the beliefs of people in the 1800s. At that time, the church, as divided as the nation itself, included union supporters and confederate sympathizers.”

“We strongly reject slavery for which confederate soldiers fought, we acknowledge that these soldiers are buried in consecrated ground, just as their former opponents received at battleground national cemetery,” Rich Kukowski, Interim Rector/Pastor.

The pastor was not available to comment on camera. There is no word on if there are plans to remove the statue.

