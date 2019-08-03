Comptroller Franchot toured Frederick to promote “tax-free” shopping week.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot visited Frederick on Saturday to promote “Tax-Free” week statewide.

Franchot made visits to Rockwell Brewery’s “All-You-Can-Eat” crab feast, where he spoke to management and attendees. Later, he visited Attaboy Beer to meet with owner Brian Ogden.

Accompanied by District Delegate Karen Lewis Young, he also made a visit to the Frederick Wine Festival, where he greeted vendors and attendees at the annual festival. Franchot also made visits to several stores along North Market Street in downtown Frederick.

Franchot and Young encouraged Maryland residents to take the opportunity to save money while they shop. “Tax-Free” week applies to qualified apparel and footwear retailing at $100 or less, per item. The first $40 of a backpack purchase is also tax-free.

Franchot was also promoting the “Shop Maryland” social media contest in which students attending a Maryland college or trade school can win a $2,500 scholarship. Students can take a fun photo or video while shopping during the “Tax-Free” shopping week, write a catchy caption, and post to social media by using hashtag #ShopMDTaxFree. There is no application, essay or interview needed for entry.

For more information about the “Tax-Free” shopping week, click here.