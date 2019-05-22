I-270

Comptroller Franchot asks state to look into Alabama-based companies after abortion bill passes

Franchot said Maryland should not work with Alabama until the bill is repealed

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - With states across the country voting for stricter abortion laws, the Comptroller of Maryland, Peter Franchot (D) is questioning if Maryland has any investments in one of those states, Alabama

Comptroller Peter Franchot has asked Maryland’s Retirement and Pension System to divest itself from Alabama-based companies after the state passed some of the strictest laws against abortion.

“It is such an extreme piece of anti-abortion legislation,” said Franchot after a Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday. "Even the Right-to-Life leaders rejected it as mean-spirited."

On Tuesday, Franchot asked the retirement system's Board of Trustees to prepare any data of what investments, particularly in bonds, the state might have in Alabama.

"They made this action. It has a negative impact on women all around the country that challenges their constitutional right to independence and freedom,” said Franchot. “It does not represent the value of Marylanders, so I am suggesting that Marylanders taxpayer dollars should not go into Alabama."

Delegate Neil Parrott (R) says the Comptroller should be focused on his job, and that his plan to divest out of Alabama makes no sense.

“I would like to see Comptroller Franchot really consecrating on...let’s beef up our pension plan,” said Del. Parrott, who represents District 2A. “Let’s actually make money, instead of trying to play politics in his position."

Franchot said Maryland should not work with Alabama until the bill is repealed. He has also asked for state employees to not travel to Alabama.

