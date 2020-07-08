Community urges MCPS to change the name of Winston Churchill High School

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to change the name of Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland.

There are also petitions to change the name of Col. Zadok Magruder and Richard Montgomery high schools. The creator of the petition said it’s unfair for students of color to attend a school named after a man that proudly believed people of color to be “beastly” and “inferior.”

Student have left comments stating why they support the petition, some saying:

“Winston Churchill did not see all human beings as equal. Anybody with that stance should not be idolized in today’s society as we work to achieve racial equality.” Change.org

And another says the truth should not be ignored.

“The truth is not subjective. Winston Churchill’s behavior and racism being ignored does not make it untrue. For administration to continue to ignore it is a willful decision at this point that communicates that racism and hatred is not serious or ugly enough to change the name of this school. I went here and am thankful for this place, but to ignore this and not change the name would be a disgrace and clear statement of the administration’s position on racism and its severity- especially in a place with as much tension and microaggression like Potomac, Maryland.” Change.org

These present and former students are hopeful that the MCPS Board of Education will find names that truly reflect the school district’s commitment to diversity and equity.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM