Community rallies to “Stop the Violence”

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – Community members rallied against violence in Germantown Saturday.

The afternoon filled with music, dancing, and keynote speakers had a powerful message and mission behind it.

Organizers hoped to raise awareness of senseless acts of violence in local communities. The event also emphasized the importance of teaching young people to seek out community resources for help rather instead of resorting to violence and crime.

Judy McRoy, an anti-violence advocate, hopes young people keep “a positive attitude and give back to the communities.”

“Don’t take away a life from the communities, that’s a hurtful thing,” she said. “My heart goes out to those who have been affected. I’ve lost a grandson also, through a shooting and he was innocent. It hurt, but I see a change.”

The group hopes to hold more events across other Maryland communities.