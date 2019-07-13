Community Preparedness Seminar prepares everyday citizens for disaster

An early Saturday morning did not stop these good Samaritans from showing up.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Frederick County hosted a Community Preparedness Seminar on Saturday for those willing to save lives. Participants weren’t emergency responders; some of them are everyday citizens.

Debbie Shaw is a community liaison for Spring Ridge Elementary School, and has attended the seminar before. “It’s very important. I actually had to use choking rescue skills on a student this past school year,” said Shaw. Her participation in classes like CPR helped her rescue the student.

This seminar combines a variety of emergency preparedness techniques. It teaches four different things: Crase, Hands-Only CPR, Naloxone and Narcan training, and Stop the Bleed.

“Crase is what to do in case there is an active shooter,” said Dennis Dudley with the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department. “It teaches to avoid, deny, and defend. ‘Avoid’ is when you run away. ‘Deny’ is when you hide somewhere safe, not just under a desk, and ‘defend’ is when you can throw a chair or if you have a concealed carry weapon pull it out and defend yourself.”

He also explained that the Hands on CPR portion of the day showed people how to do CPR correctly. “You stop doing CPR as soon as the person starts breathing or help arrives,” Dudley said.

The Narcan portion of the class taught overdose recognition and the Stop the Bleed portion had fake human limbs with deep wounds and flesh-like material for participants to practice on.

Veronica Nuzzo, an instructional assistant at Frederick High School, was one of the people stuffing gauze material into pretend gunshot wounds or cuts. It was her first time doing it and she said her friends needed to check this event out. “Oh my god,” gasped Nuzzo. “They should definitely take a part in this. I am definitely going to stay on top of it.”

It’s also important to stay calm and collected, said Dudley. He reminded everyone the more prepared they are the less panicked they will be when a real situation arises.

According to Dudley, the next seminar is on September 13 and is open to the public.