Community memorializes high school senior by raising thousands beyond initial goal

The Memorial for Noah Homayouni GoFundMe aimed to raise $15,000, but days later it raised more than $40,000

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A week has passed since deputies say a Gaithersburg man shot and killed his wife and an 18-year-old high school student in Mount Airy.

As family and friends are unable to gather and mourn amid the coronavirus outbreak, the community is still coming together to memorialize the death of Noah Homayouni.

Homayouni was a college-bound lacrosse star and a senior student at South Carroll High School.

“Within moments of meeting him, it was clear how positive he was and how much he loved lacrosse,” explained lacrosse coach for South Carroll High School, Grady Breen.

Coach Breen says Homayouni worked hard at practice and it paid off as he was signed to play at Howard Community College this fall.

But on April 2, Breen says he spoke to Homayouni just an hour before he was killed.

“I reached out to his parents and unfortunately, they delivered the worst [news], which is a moment I’ll never forget,” Breen recalled.

On that afternoon, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Joseph Zujkowski, 35, shot and killed his wife Heather Zujkowski at her home before turning the gun on next door neighbor, Homayouni.

Investigators say it’s unclear why Zujkowski killed his wife, and there’s no clear motive as to why his shot at Homayouni, who happened to be outside at the time of the incident.

The very next day, family friend Chris Vail, miles away in Pennsylvania, wanted do something to help.

“Nobody, or very few people, take out insurance on a child or think about or prepare for the death of child,” Vail said, “One thing we could do, if we can’t be there to support then, is start a GoFundMe to raise funds.”

The initial $15,000 goal has been far exceeded since going live on Saturday. As of Tuesday, the page has been shared more than 25,000 times, garnered 793 donors, and raised $42,218.

“It’s a testament to the friendship Noah had with all these different students that he went to school with, but also the friends of his parents and his family being there and spreading the word from New York all the way down to Georgia,” Vail said.

Vail explained that the Homayouni family has been appreciative of every dollar raised and the outpour of support.

Fellow student athletes and friends recently created a memorial outside of the family’s home, and Breen says he’s planning a memorial alumni lacrosse game whenever students can gather again to remember the senior student.

“And [to] celebrate him by playing because if that was his happy place, that can be our happy place too,” said Breen.

For more information on the GoFundMe Memorial for Noah Homayouni page, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-for-noah-homayouni