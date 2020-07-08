Community Foundation of Frederick County set to distribute more than $300,000 in grants

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Frederick County is ramping up to distribute at least $300,000 in grants funding.

And the organization is looking for applications.

Beginning July 15th, the foundation will begin the application process for non-profits, arts organizations and civic groups to receive funding for fiscal year 2021.

This is the first year the foundation will provide grants exclusively for the three initiatives including preparing for an aging community, addressing substance abuse and supporting ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families.

“We have over $300,000 available for these initiatives and it’s really important that we support these initiatives because they’ve been identified as the most pressing needs within Frederick County according to our 2019 Human Needs assessment,” explained CEO and President of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, Betsy Day.

The deadline to apply for the community foundation strategic grants is August 15.

For more information, visit the grant website.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM