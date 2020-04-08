Community Foundation creates new feline fund

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A couple of animal lovers in Frederick County, Maryland have teamed up with a local non-profit to form a new fund.

The Community Foundation of Frederick County is introducing the Feline Welfare Fund.

The fund, founded by Robert and Carolyn Moroney, aims to provide financial assistance for shelters and foster care initiatives.

The money will also help manage community cat populations through spay and neutering, and vaccination programs.

Officials say the fund will support these feline causes for many years to come.

“Once [the fund] starts to go out into the community, it will go out forever,” explained director of philanthropic services at the Community Foundation of Frederick County, Laura McCullough, “Even if the Moroney’s or anybody else never made another contribution to the fund, the way that it’s set up is that a special grant like this will always be available to support this special initiative.”

According to a press release, programs that provide food and medical supplies to cat owners will also receive support from the fund.

The Feline Welfare Fund will begin distributing grants in 2021.